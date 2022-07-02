Flipkart’s Shopsy plans to have 100 million users by 2023 end

Shopsy, Flipkart’s social commerce platform, aims to have around 100 million users by the end of 2023, it said on its first anniversary. The app currently claims to have over 2.5 lakh sellers registered and hosts 150 million products ranging across fashion, grocery, mobiles, among others.



The company said it has been growing at a steady pace and over the last six months it has recorded a 2.7X increase in the units sold. It even saw a 4X spike in the monthly new customer base, boosted by strong growth in 2022. Nearly 70% of Shopsy’s customers today come from Tier 2 and cities beyond, the company’s statement read.

“Over a year ago, we envisioned a model to offer quality products to our customers in Tier 2 and beyond cities by providing access to a wide range, at affordable prices. It is heartwarming to see the overwhelming response that Shopsy has garnered from its customers, and sellers alike which reflects in the steady growth we are seeing today. As we progress in our journey, we remain committed to enabling digital commerce for every individual in India thus, making shopping easily accessible and convenient for all,” said Prakash Sikaria, senior vice president, growth and monetisation, Flipkart.

Shopsy has been a strong force for millions of sellers registered with manufacturers, artisans and weavers from across the country, the statement added.



It is one of the group companies under Walmart-owned Flipkart along with other firms like Myntra, Flipkart Wholesale, Flipkart Health+ and Cleartrip.



Shopsy competes with other social commerce apps like Vidit Aatrey’s Meesho, which plans to hit the public markets in roughly two years, and Tiger Global-backed unicorn, DealShare.