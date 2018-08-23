Flipkart’s new platform for refurbished goods is ‘2GUD’; what it is, what products are on offer

Domestic e-commerce major Flipkart on Wednesday announced the launch of ‘2GUD’, a platform for refurbished goods..

Domestic e-commerce major Flipkart on Wednesday announced the launch of ‘2GUD’, a platform for refurbished goods. The first-ever independent platform, dedicated for refurbished goods, is available on the mobile site of the e-tailer as of now. The platform will offers items such as smartphones, laptops, tablets and electronic accessories initially and a few more products would later be added to the list, said Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy. The company is taking its values of affordability, accessibility and availability to the refurbished market with the launch of 2GUD, PTI quoted him saying.

With 2GUD, the company aims to target value buyers, while Flipkart will continue to remain the a destination for buying new goods, he also told reporters on Wednesday. With the launch of this new platform, the e-tailer can now focus on attracting new customers in different segment, he also said.

The market for refurbished goods has remained largely fragmented and unorganised even though its huge size, PTI reported Flipkart VP Anil Goteti as saying.

The prices of products may vary in the range of 50 percent to 80 percent depending on the product certification.

2GUD offers such a strong structure for buyer-seller interaction that it cuts the hassle of buyer-seller interaction, the Walmart-backed company said yesterday.

The latest move to launch a new platform for refurbished goods comes following eBay’s decision to part ways with the company. The homegrown e-tailer had raised $1.4 billion from tech giants such as Microsoft and Tencent. Nearly $500 million was also investment by eBay in equity stake along with selling its India arm.

Flipkart, recently, also came out with an announcement that it acquired Bengaluru-based artificial intelligence (AI) startup Liv.ai. The startup has come out with a platform that transforms speech-to-text in nine regional languages other than English language. The latest move by the company hopes to provide end-to-end conversational shopping experience for its customers.

Flipkart VP Anil Goteti would be the man who would be heading 2GUD along with Flipkart Marketplace.