Flipkart’s end-of-season sale begins tomorrow

Walmart-owned Flipkart on Monday announced that its end-of-season sale (EOSS) event will run from December 7-12 and will have over 0.2 million sellers showcase more than 10,000 brands across categories like wedding and party wear, winter fashion, lifestyle and beauty products.

This year, festive sales, through September and October, increased around 25% year-on-year. Gross merchandise value (GMV) touched `76,000 crore this year, but was lower than the `83,000 crore that analysts at Redseer had predicted, dragged down by smaller ticket purchases from Tier 2 and beyond cities and strong demand for offline sales channels.

Flipkart said the six-day event will host an upgraded version of the 24×7 live commerce, image search and video catalogues. Over the last six months, over five million monthly users have used visual search, the company said, highlighting the strong demand for social commerce among e-commerce platforms. Further, increasing its focus on the omnichannel play, Flipkart said it will host a catalogue of over 200 brands from about 5,000 stores.

“The fashion requirements of Indian customers are quite nuanced, impacted by factors such as demography, wallet size and regional weather conditions. As the Indian fashion consumer is rapidly adapting to international fashion statements, a visible shift is observed from need-based purchases to aspiration purchases across metros and Tier 2+ cities. We are confident that this event will propel our endeavour to onboard the next 200 million customers from Tier 2+ regions in the country,” said Abhishek Maloo, senior director, Flipkart Fashion. Around 60% of Flipkart’s customers come from Tier 2 and beyond cities, the company had recently said.