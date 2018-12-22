Flipkart year-end carnival offer begins on December 23: Massive discounts on TV, air purifiers and other items, check details here

Flipkart will offer customers zero per cent no cost EMI schemes for 12 months.

The E-commerce major Flipkart is all set to host nine-day ‘Year End Carnival’ sale beginning from December 23. It will continue till December 31. The company plans to offer nearly 70% discount on television sets, consumer electronics and large appliances. It will also list a number of ‘Christmas Rush deals’ between 12 am and 2 am every day during the sale.

Flipkart will also offer customers zero per cent no cost EMI schemes for 12 months. Besides, the company has announced to offer extended warranty starting at Rs 399. Exchange offers up to Rs 22,000 will also be available for customers.

A number of ‘grab now or gone’ deals will also be uploaded on the website with 80% off. Customers who will purchase items with SBI Debit Cards will get an instant additional 10% discount.

The company has listed a number of products that will be available online for sale including Xiaomi Mi 43-inch Smart TV 4A. This will be available for Rs 21,999, after a discount of Rs 1,000.

Likewise, Samsung’s 32-inch HD LED TV 2018 will carry a discount of Rs 10,901 and can be availed at Rs 15,999.

Vu Iconium 43-inch 4K Smart TV which is originally priced at Rs 41,000 can be purchased for rs 24,999.

Other items like Vu 32-Inch Smart TV and Vu 40-inch full-HD LED TV can be purchased at Rs 12,999 and Rs 15,499, respectively from the Flipkart portal.

Thomson B9 Pro 40-inch Full-HD Smart TV can be purchased for Rs 17,999, the original cost of which is Rs 25,999. The iFFALCON 4K 55-inch Android TV which normally cots Rs 59,990 can be purchased with a discount of Rs 19,991 at Rs 39,999.

Flipkart is also planning to offer discounts on air purifiers from Xiaomi, Tefal, Kent, Honeywell and other players. During the sale, air purifiers will start under Rs 5,000.