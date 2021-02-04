  • MORE MARKET STATS

Flipkart Wholesale expands to grocery

February 4, 2021 2:30 AM

The company claims that customers will get access to a wide selection of regular grocery and personal care products across more than 350 brands by subscribing to the service.

flipkart“With this launch, we will also boost MSME suppliers and give regional grocery brands a fillip through a pan-India supply chain integration,” said Adarsh Menon, senior vice-president and head at Flipkart Wholesale.

Flipkart Wholesale on Wednesday announced its expansion into the grocery segment. The service will initially be launched for retailers in Gurgaon and cover other parts of the country over the next few months.

In order to ensure faster deliveries, Flipkart Wholesale will operate a 1 lakh sq ft fulfilment centre in Haryana’s Bilaspur. The firm that started operations in September with offerings across the fashion segment said that it has enabled over 6,500 employment opportunities across the country so far and will “continue to boost job creation this year as well”.

In July last year, Flipkart had announced the launch of Flipkart Wholesale to service the wide network of kiranas across the country. In a corporate restructuring exercise, Walmart India has been housed in Flipkart Wholesale. Flipkart proposes to supply goods to kiranas leveraging the expertise Walmart India — a cash and carry business — that has been servicing kiranas for more than ten years now.

