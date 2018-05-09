Flipkart Walmart deal LIVE UPDATES: Walmart to pick up 71.06% stake for $15 billion; announcement today

Walmart will pick up a 71.06% stake for billion. An official announcement is likely to be made today evening.

Flipkart Walmart Deal: The much awaited deal between world’s largest retailer Walmart and India’s e-commerce major Flipkart is scheduled to be announced later today. In the biggest deal in Indian e-commerce history, Walmart will pick up a 71.06% stake for $15 billion, according to a report by ET Now. This will prop up Flipkart estimated value to above $20 billion. The all important deal will also see Google’s parent Alphabet picking up a 15 percent stake in the online marketplace for about $3 billion. The deal has seen a lot of twists and turns with even Amazon Inc reportedly making a formal offer, and Flipkart preferring retail giant Walmart over Amazon.

11.15 am: CNBC TV18 reported citing sources that Walmart CEO Doug McMillon will sign definitive agreement with Flipkart shortly.

