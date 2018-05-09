​​​
  3. Flipkart Walmart deal LIVE UPDATES: Walmart to pick up 71.06% stake for $15 billion; announcement today

Flipkart Walmart deal LIVE UPDATES: Walmart to pick up 71.06% stake for $15 billion; announcement today

The much awaited deal between world's largest retailer Walmart and India’s e-commerce major Flipkart is scheduled to be announced later today. In the biggest deal in Indian e-commerce history, Walmart will pick up a 71.06% stake for $15 billion.

By: | Published: May 9, 2018 11:42 AM
Walmart-Flipkart billion deal, live blog flipkart deal Walmart will pick up a 71.06% stake for billion. An official announcement is likely to be made today evening.

Flipkart Walmart Deal: The much awaited deal between world’s largest retailer Walmart and India’s e-commerce major Flipkart is scheduled to be announced later today. In the biggest deal in Indian e-commerce history, Walmart will pick up a 71.06% stake for $15 billion, according to a report by ET Now. This will prop up Flipkart estimated value to above $20 billion. The all important deal will also see Google’s parent Alphabet picking up a 15 percent stake in the online marketplace for about $3 billion. The deal has seen a lot of twists and turns with even Amazon Inc reportedly making a formal offer, and Flipkart preferring retail giant Walmart over Amazon.

11.30 am: Walmart will pick up a 71.06% stake for $15 billion, according to a report by ET Now. The deal will be announced later today.

11.15 am: CNBC TV18 reported citing sources that Walmart CEO Doug McMillon will sign definitive agreement with Flipkart shortly.

11.00 am: Google’s parent Alphabet will get a roughly 15 percent stake in the online marketplace for about $3 billion, according to Reuters.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top