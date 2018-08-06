Flipkart The Big Freedom Sale to start on July 10 – All you need to know about big discounts, heavy cashback offers

Flipkart. (Reuters)

Flipkart has announced its ‘The Big Freedom Sale’ ahead of India’s 72nd Independence Day. The sale will kick off from August 10 while the deadline for the sale would be August 12, 2018. The e-commerce giant has only put up a sneak peak of the sale which gives a glimpse of the 72-hour period sale. Flipkart has announced that it will be holding blockbuster deals, price crash offers, rush hour deals, The Freedom Hour, and hourly deals in a three-day span.

During the sale, users will get a cashback of up to 10 per cent with Citibank credit cards. Flipkart has said that the blockbuster deals will be held every eight hours during the sale period. The company will also host a ‘rush hour’ during the sale which will be held between 12 am and 2 am on the first day which is August 10.

There will also be hourly deals which will be held every hour for three days. Lastly, a ‘Freedom Countdown’ will be held on all three days of the Flipkart sale, between 7:47 pm and 8:18 pm, with 31 minutes of price drops on products across categories.

From what can be deciphered from the sneak peak Flipkart will be offering discounts on smartphone brands such as Samsung, Xiaomi, Apple among others. Up to 80 per cent discount is also expected on select laptops, audio equipment, and cameras from manufacturers such as Apple, Dell, Google, and more.

Meanwhile, Flipkart’s competitor Amazon had announced its ‘Amazon Freedom Sale’ last week. Amazon will host the sale from August 9-12. The sale has previewed deals on smartphones such as OnePlus 6, Realme 1, Moto G6, and others. There will be cashback of 10 per cent on purchases made using SBI credit and debit cards.