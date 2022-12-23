Flipkart sells 82 lakh fashion, lifestyle products from 2 lakh sellers during end-of-season sale

E-commerce firm Flipkart on Thursday said that over 82 lakh fashion and lifestyle products from over 2 lakh sellers were sold during the recently culminated six-day end-of-season sale. Customers from Bangalore, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Lucknow, Gurgaon and Guhawati shopped the most during the End of Season Sale (EOSS) which was held from December 7-12. “With over 14 orders placed every minute, the event saw over 82 lakh orders being placed for fashion and lifestyle products from across geographies. Majority of these shoppers belonged to the age group of 25-35 years,” the company said in a statement.

With the ongoing wedding season, as customers across the country are embracing latest trends, the End of Season Sale clocked over 38,000 cocktail dress orders with sarees, jewellery sets, handbags, lehengas and men’s blazers and suits dominating demand. “With increased fashion consciousness in the country, this edition witnessed maximum demand from the T3 plus markets. We, at Flipkart, are delighted to see tech interventions enhance the shopping experience and bring more customers onboard, while expanding market reach for lakhs of sellers, MSMEs, and regional and national brands,” Flipkart Fashion Senior Director Abhishek Maloo said.

FinancialExpress.com adds…

In another development earlier, the e-commerce firm said that it has entered into the home product services domain with the launch of services like repairs, maintenance, and installation for all appliances on its app. The company is leveraging the network of its service arm Jeeves and will now be available across 19,000 pin codes with its services, including pick and drop services. This brings Flipkart in competition with Urban Company and startups like Mr Right, OnSiteGo, etc.

“At Jeeves, we continuously strive to provide efficient, customer-focused end-to-end after sales services. We are conscious of the challenges customers face to avail reliable after sales services from unorganised and offline service providers and with the launch of home product services on the Flipkart app, customers will now have access to convenient, reliable, and cost-effective after sales services backed by service guarantee for home products,” Flipkart Group’s Jeeves CEO Nipun Sharma said. Jeeves has over 300 walk-in service centres, more than 1,000 service partners and about 9,000 trained engineers across 400 cities.