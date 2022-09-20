Flipkart says these items sold the most in Jan-Jul 2022, demand for small appliances rose 25%

The demand for the small home appliances segment rose by 25 per cent during January-July period this year, and the momentum is expected to continue over the entire upcoming festive season, according to insights from e-commerce firm Flipkart. The segment includes water purifiers, vacuum cleaners, juicer mixer & grinders, microwave and others; and the demand for these appliances is mostly driven by factors such as hectic urban lifestyle, rise in the number of nuclear families, and features that make daily tasks easier and faster.

Flipkart has announced its Big Billion Days Sale to start from 23rd September, and it is betting on the same for a further increase in sales of small appliances. The e-commerce firm said that its product exchange construct also adds to the increase in sale of small appliances. Flipkart’s product exchange construct from January-July this year witnessed a growth of 82 per cent this year as compared to the same period last year. While metro cities including Bengaluru and Chennai account for more than 50 per cent of overall product exchange, tier-III and beyond cities including Ernakulam, Thrissur, Trivandrum are registering 4x growth, way ahead from their metro counterparts.

Also Read: Companies need to be prepared for continued or higher inflation: HUL CEO & MD Sanjiv Mehta

“We have significantly expanded our selection with a 10x growth since last year and have enabled product exchange for a wide range of appliances to enable customers to upgrade to a better variant of the product while making it an affordable purchase. This will play a key role in offering a seamless and affordable e-commerce experience to millions of our customers in the upcoming festive season and the Big Billion Days,” said Hari Kumar, Vice-President – Large Appliances, Flipkart. An increasing number of brands and sellers are entering the segment with Flipkart in 2022, an increase of 81 per cent over last year, enabling consumers to access appliances with new and enhanced features such as robotic vacuum cleaners, touch mixer grinders, etc. These also include new and emerging brands such as Mi, Havells, Preeti, and Butterfly.

Earlier, Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO of Flipkart group, had said that e-commerce sales have picked up over the past few weeks after a relatively sluggish year when growth was muted. He had also pointed towards continued investment over the next month to push new categories on its platform, bring more sellers online and strengthen its supply chain and delivery fleet. Festive season is expected to bring growth across retail brands. According to a report by Redseer Strategy Consultants, online sales are expected to register a 28 per cent year-on-year growth to reach $11.8 billion during the festive month. The sales are likely to increase 28 per cent in the first week itself, to $5.9 billion from $4.8 billion last year.