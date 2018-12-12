Flipkart rejigs leadership team, appoints Sriram Venkataraman as COO

By: | Published: December 12, 2018 10:27 PM

These changes are part of a planned restructuring that will enable agile decision making, while also putting us on the path to developing more independent, yet collaborative teams," Krishnamurthy said.

As part of the COO charter, he will be responsible for Ekart (logistics vertical), the marketplace and the retail vertical, he added. “…we are making a few significant changes to the organisational structure, effective immediately.

Walmart-backed Flipkart has rejigged its senior leadership team, including appointment of Sriram Venkataraman as chief operating officer (COO). Venkataraman, who is currently the chief financial officer at Flipkart, is assuming the additional role as COO, according to an e-mail sent to employees by Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy. As part of the COO charter, he will be responsible for Ekart (logistics vertical), the marketplace and the retail vertical, he added. “…we are making a few significant changes to the organisational structure, effective immediately.

These changes are part of a planned restructuring that will enable agile decision making, while also putting us on the path to developing more independent, yet collaborative teams,” Krishnamurthy said. The leadership changes announced span marketing, operations, engineering and product, he added. Among other changes, Amar Nagaram from Flipkart will take over as head of engineering and product at Myntra, under CEO Ananth Narayanan. Also, Ramesh Bafna will take over as Head of Finance at the fashion e-tailer, succeeding Myntra CFO Dipanjan Basu who has “decided to move on”.

“With our new structure and our incredible talent, I am certain we are a step closer to being a future-ready organisation that allows us to deliver maximum, long-term impact for our customers and stakeholders,” Krishnamurthy said.

The development comes within weeks of Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal stepping down as the group chief executive officer following an independent probe into allegations of “serious personal misconduct”. Bansal had strongly denied the charges and had said he will continue to remain a large shareholder and board member of the company. Besides, the e-commerce major has also injected Rs 2,190 crore into its wholesale arm Flipkart India, according to regulatory filing.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Flipkart rejigs leadership team, appoints Sriram Venkataraman as COO
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition