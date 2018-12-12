Flipkart receives Rs 2,190 crore fund infusion from Singapore-based parent

A total of 7.45 lakh equity shares were allotted at a premium of Rs 29,399 per share, according to the documents. The allotment was made on December 4.

Flipkart India has received Rs 2,190.64-crore fund infusion from its Singapore-based parent, according to filings made with the Registrar of Companies which were sourced by FE from business signals platform paper.vc.

The investment in Flipkart’s wholesale arm comes close on the heels of the e-commerce major’s arch rival Amazon India getting a Rs 2,200-crore fresh funds boost from Singapore-based Amazon Corporate Holdings and Mauritius-based Amazon.com.inc, regulatory filings showed. Walmart-backed Flipkart and Amazon are locked in an intense competition to outdo each other in India’s burgeoning e-commerce market. Cheap data tariffs and a rise in internet consumption have boosted India’s e-commerce story.

The e-commerce market in India is expected reach $ 200 billion by 2026 from $38.5 billion in 2017, according to estimates by IBEF (India Brand Equity Foundation).