  • Rajasthan

    Cong 99
    BJP 73
    RLM 3
    OTH 24

  • Madhya Pradesh

    Cong 115
    BJP 108
    BSP 2
    OTH 5

  • Chhattisgarh

    Cong 68
    BJP 15
    JCC 7
    OTH 0

  • Telangana

    TRS-AIMIM 95
    TDP-Cong 21
    BJP 1
    OTH 2

  • Mizoram

    MNF 26
    Cong 5
    BJP 1
    OTH 8

* Total Tally Reflects Leads + Wins

Flipkart receives Rs 2,190 crore fund infusion from Singapore-based parent

By: | Published: December 12, 2018 6:04 AM

The e-commerce market in India is expected reach $ 200 billion by 2026 from  $38.5 billion in 2017, according to estimates by IBEF (India Brand Equity Foundation).

A total of 7.45 lakh equity shares were allotted at a premium of Rs 29,399 per share, according to the documents. The allotment was made on December 4.

Flipkart India has received Rs 2,190.64-crore fund infusion from its Singapore-based parent, according to filings made with the Registrar of Companies which were sourced by FE from business signals platform paper.vc.

A total of 7.45 lakh equity shares were allotted at a premium of Rs 29,399 per share, according to the documents. The allotment was made on December 4.

The investment in Flipkart’s wholesale arm comes close on the heels of the e-commerce major’s arch rival Amazon India getting a Rs 2,200-crore fresh funds boost from Singapore-based Amazon Corporate Holdings and Mauritius-based Amazon.com.inc, regulatory filings showed. Walmart-backed Flipkart and Amazon are locked in an intense competition to outdo each other in India’s burgeoning e-commerce market. Cheap data tariffs and a rise in internet consumption have boosted India’s e-commerce story.

The e-commerce market in India is expected reach $ 200 billion by 2026 from  $38.5 billion in 2017, according to estimates by IBEF (India Brand Equity Foundation).

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Flipkart receives Rs 2,190 crore fund infusion from Singapore-based parent
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Urjit Patel resigns as RBI Governor; now, what’s next?
Urjit Patel Gone; Now What!
Urjit Patel resigns as RBI Governor; now, what’s next?
After Urjit Patel, who? This senior most deputy governor may be made interim head
After Urjit Patel, who? This senior most deputy governor may be made interim head
Surjit Bhalla resigns from PMEAC; PM Modi loses another lieutenant after Urjit Patel
Surjit Bhalla resigns from PMEAC; PM Modi loses another lieutenant after Urjit Patel
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition