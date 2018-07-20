Flipkart pips Amazon’s Prime Day sales; here’s what customers purchased

On Amazon, 35 percent consumers purchased fashion items.

Flipkart pipped global giant Amazon during the recent Prime Day sale as the homegrown e-commerce major captured majority of share among the customers across the country. Flipkart took hold of 60 percent of the mind share among the customers, according to Financial Express analysis citing RedSeer Consulting data. The four-day long four-day-long Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale started Monday and ended yesterday. The three-day long Amazon Prime Day 2018 sale started Monday and ended Wednesday.

What consumers purchased

The analysis states that 30 percent customers purchased consumer electronics on Flipkart followed by fashion (31 percent.) 11 percent of the customers purchased mobiles on Flipkart and 8 percent invested in large appliances and home & furniture each.

On Amazon, 35 percent purchased fashion items. 25 percent purchased consumer electronics and 20 percent invested in mobiles. 10 percent purchased home & furniture items while 5 percent bought large appliances.

How much consumers spent

On Flipkart, 60 percent of the customers spent more than Rs 5,000. In case of Amazon, 70 percent of the consumers spent more than Rs 5,000.

Amazon sale

Shoppers spent $4.2 billion during Amazon.com Inc.’s Prime Day sale, up 33 percent from a year ago period, Bloomberg reported estimates from Wedbush Securities Inc. analyst Michael Pachter. Amazon doesn’t disclose revenue from the 36-hour event that started this Monday. The analysis was based around the estimates on information the company did release, including that it shipped more than 100 million products and that small and mid-sized businesses sold over $1 billion worth of goods in the first 24 hours. Amazon’s web store features its own merchandise as well as products from more than 2 million independent merchants who pay Amazon commissions and fees for storage, delivery and selling on the platform.