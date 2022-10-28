Flipkart loss widens 51% on-year to Rs 4,362 cr in FY22; advertising helps revenue, but chokes profitability

Flipkart Internet Pvt Ltd’s fiscal year 2021-22 net loss swelled 51% on-year to Rs 4,362 crore, dragged by increased transport, legal, warehousing and advertisement costs. The e-commerce giant’s advertising promotional expenses alone surged over 80% in FY22 to Rs 1,946 crore from Rs 1,073 crore. That likely helped the company generate a revenue from operations of Rs 10,477 crore, an increase of 34% from FY21’s Rs 7,840 crore, according to regulatory filings accessed via Tofler.

The company said its revenue mainly came from operations such as e-commerce, information technology enabled services, marketplace and related support services including corporate agent services for insurances.



Myntra, a group company, also showed that its losses widened 39% to Rs 597 crore in FY22, up from Rs 429 crore in FY21, dragged by an increase in logistics costs and other promotion and ad-related spends. It reported a 46% increase in operating revenue from Rs 2,407 crore in FY21 to Rs 3,501 crore in FY22, as reported on Thursday.

Walmart-owned Flipkart’s total expenses soared to Rs 15,020 crore from Rs 10,996 crore – an increase of 37%. Further, the company’s operating loss or the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at Rs 3,925 crore in FY22, as against Rs 2,227 crore in FY21.



Further, in FY22 Flipkart also ventured into newer businesses. “Flipkart has forayed into video streaming, distribution and hosting services by developing original content or using the content of other service providers,” the filing read. The company has undertaken advertising, promotional activities and run loyalty programs, too.