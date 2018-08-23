Flipkart launches platform for refurbished goods

Flipkart said 2GUD takes care of quality assurance through a vast selection of certified products.

E-commerce firm Flipkart on Wednesday launched ‘2GUD’, its first independent platform for refurbished goods. The product portfolio of 2GUD would initially include smartphones, laptops, tablets and electronic accessories, and other categories will be added soon.

Flipkart said 2GUD takes care of quality assurance through a vast selection of certified products. The post-purchase warranty of 3 to 12 months for each product will be serviced through an extensive network of service centres across the country. The roll-out of the platform is via mobile web initially, but will soon be taken across other channels including desktop and mobile app.

“The refurbished goods market has remained highly fragmented and unorganised despite its size, primarily due to complex processes, and missing assurance on the quality of products. Unlike existing C2C platforms, 2GUD offers an organised space devoid of regular buyer-seller interactions, which simplifies the process for both parties,” said Flipkart VP Anil Goteti, who will be heading 2GUD along with Flipkart Marketplace.

The company pointed out that 2GUD will remain a distinct and separate platform aimed at value buyers, while Flipkart will remain the preferred online shopping destination home for new goods. Flipkart’s rival Amazon currently has no dedicated platform for refurbished goods.