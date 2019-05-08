Flipkart launches online grocery store ‘Supermart’ in Mumbai

By: |
Published: May 8, 2019 7:09:20 PM

In a view to capture a large market share of the online grocery segment, leading e-commerce player Flipkart Wednesday said it has launched its online grocery store Flipkart Supermart in the city.

Flipkart launches online grocery store 'Supermart' in Mumbai (Twitter image)Flipkart launches online grocery store ?Supermart? in Mumbai (Twitter image)

In a view to capture a large market share of the online grocery segment, leading e-commerce player Flipkart Wednesday said it has launched its online grocery store Flipkart Supermart in the city. It had done a soft launch in the city in February. It delivers to 91 pin codes in the city which covers 85-90 percent of the city.

The Walmart-owned company had started its online grocery business a year and a half ago and is present in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Delhi. It has set up a fulfillment centre in Bhiwandi for groceries. It offers 10,000 products, including 600 to 700 of its private labels. Grocery, which is the biggest retail category in the country, is pegged at USD 400 billion with e-commerce accounting for 0.5 percent of it.

“Grocery is the space which is going to give the next level of e-commerce growth. However it is one of the toughest category from online perspective. We are cognizant of it. We built a dedicated supply chain for groceries,” Flipkart head of Grocery Manish Kumar told reporters here.

The company’s grocery business has grown phenomenally over the last year, he said. The company said that it is bullish on India and has long-term commitment in the priority market and Walmart’s backing allows it to have long term bets especially in a category like grocery.

“Grocery has started giving stickiness to the platform also because customers who buy grocery come back to the platform to buy something else as well,” he said. Kumar added that the company is studying the market and will look at daily milk delivery at some point in future.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Flipkart launches online grocery store ‘Supermart’ in Mumbai
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition