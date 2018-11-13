Binny Bansal resigns as Flipkart Group CEO after sexual misconduct claim: Report

Flipkart Group CEO Binny Bansal on Tuesday stepped down from his position with immediate effect following the allegation of sexual misconduct which dates back a few years ago

Flipkart Group CEO Binny Bansal on Tuesday stepped down from his position with immediate effect following the allegation of sexual misconduct which dates back a few years ago, Reuters reported quoting a person familiar with the matter. An investigation was initiated against Binny Bansal after the matter came to light in late July but the allegation was not corroborated.

Binny Bansal, who announced his decision to resign on Tuesday morning, denied the allegation. “In late July… an allegation came to us. It was a claim of sexual assault against Binny,” Reuters quoted the person as saying. “The investigation could not corroborate the allegation. It did, however, surface a lack of transparency on Binny’s part,” the person added.

The person who made the allegation against Binny Bansal was a former associate at the e-commerce giant but was not with the company when the allegation was made, the news agency reported.

Also Read – Flipkart Group CEO Binny Bansal resigns with immediate effect on allegation of ‘serious personal misconduct’

Here’s All You Need To Know