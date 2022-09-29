Flipkart Commerce general counsel quits; Walmart India’s VP legal gets interim charge

E-commerce firm Flipkart Commerce general counsel Saroj Panigrahi has resigned from the company due to personal reasons after a two-year stint at the company, as per a communication sent by the Walmart group company to its employees. The resignation of Panigrahi has come in the midst of the company running its annual festival sale – The Big Billion Days. When contacted, a Flipkart spokesperson said, “Saroj Panigrahi has resigned due to personal reasons”.

Walmart India, vice president for Legal, Ethics and Compliance, Ashok Upadhya has been given the additional role of interim general counsel to oversee all legal matters of the Flipkart Group businesses.Upadhya will handle legal matters related to the Flipkart online marketplace, wholesale, supply chain support, litigation, privacy, antitrust and regulatory compliance.

Flipkart has expanded the role of its legal head for mergers and acquisition Manisha Kumar to oversee corporate governance and company secretarial functions.

Both Upadhya and Kumar will report to Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy and Walmart Asia Senior Vice President and General Counsel Erica Chan until a new council is onboarded, according to the mail.