Flipkart Group CEO Binny Bansal resigns with immediate effect due to investigation: Report

By: | Updated: November 13, 2018 5:32 PM

A few months after Walmart took control of  Flipkart, the Indian e-commerce giant group's CEO Binny Bansal on Tuesday resigned with immediate effect due to an investigation, news agency Reuters reported.

A few months after Walmart took control of  Flipkart, the Indian e-commerce giant group’s CEO Binny Bansal on Tuesday resigned with immediate effect due to an investigation, news agency Reuters reported. Kalyan Krishnamurthy will continue to be the CEO of the prominent e-commerce company.

“His decision follows an independent investigation done on behalf of Flipkart and Walmart into an allegation of serious personal misconduct,” Reuters reported quoting Walmart, adding that Bansal has strongly denied the allegations.

In May this year, the United States retail giant Walmart announced that it sealed the deal to purchase 77% of outstanding shares with the Flipkart Group for about $16 billion. In August, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) approved the acquisition plan amid the protest from India-based retail companies and the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).

