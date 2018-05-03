Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale is almost here – From date to time to discounts and big deals, all you need to know

E-commerce giant, Flipkart is all set to bring back the Big Shopping Days sale.

E-commerce giant, Flipkart is all set to bring back the Big Shopping Days sale. The sale will go on for four days, from May 13-16, 2018. According to Flipkart, this sale is expected to bring the best deals and discounts of 2018. The sale aims to make shopping affordable for all its customers with offers on debit and credit card transactions. What gets interesting is that customers can avail Flipkart services such as Buy Back Guarantee and Extended Warranty on select products under this sale.

Flipkart is also expected to come up with a new set of mobiles, gadgets, fashion, appliances in this sale. There is also expected to be a lot of Flipkart exclusives as well. Flipkart claims that this sale will see the lowest-ever prices across a lot of smartphones. With this sale in place right in the summer holidays, the e-commerce giant expects that categories such as smartphones and large appliances will get 6 times more growth.

As for the regular customers, as much as 80% off can be seen on products such as laptops, cameras, power banks, tablets and other electronic gadgets. If you are looking to buy a new TVs hen you get a discount of up to 70%, while some products being on flash sales. Flipkart expects that this sale will generate 10-15 times of business on electronic products and large appliances.

Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days sale will cover 20+ lakh styles of clothing, footwear, accessories and other fashion essentials. These will be available at a 50-80% discount.

Along with the crazy deals from Flipkart, with this sale, the e-commerce magnate will launch its Games Corner where a user will get a a chance to play and win laptops, mobiles & more top-rated products. A user just need to pay Re.1 to play the games. A user will also get a chance to get 100% cashback on their Big Shopping Days purchase.