Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale: Check out best deals on mobiles, tablets, TVs today

Flipkart Big Shopping Day sale has entered day two on Monday. The e-commerce platform that was recently acquired by global retailer Walmart is offering attractive cash deals, exchange offers, EMI options and more. The customers making purchases using the HDFC Bank debit and credit card are eligible for an extra 10 percent instant discount during the four-day sale. On the second day today, Flipkart is offering discounts on smartphones, tablets, televisions and others. Customers can easily purchase attractive deals across brands such as Apple, Samsung, Nokia, Arrow, UCB, Vero Moda, and others.

Here are the major offers for today

For a limited period on Flipkart, Mi Mix 2 128GB has been discounted down to Rs 27,999 (from MRP Rs 37,999). The price of Apple Watch Series 3 smartwatch has been brought down to Rs 27,900 (from MRP Rs 34,410). Google Pixel 2 can easily purchased for as low as Rs 34,999 (from MRP Rs 61,000). Google Home is available at Rs 7,999 (from MRP Rs 9,999) while Google Home Mini is down to Rs 3,499 (from MRP Rs 4,499). The Skullcandy S6HTW-K033 wireless headphones can be grabbed at a price of Rs 4,999 (from MRP Rs 9,999). The Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB console has been priced down to Rs. 38,990 (from MRP Rs 44,990). You can avail the Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB bundle with Assassin’s Creed Origins and Rainbow Six Siege for as low as Rs 22,990 (from MRP Rs 30,990).

The old products can also be exchanged during the sake period. Even no cost EMI deals are also available in the sale period. There is up to 40 percent off on mobiles and accessories.

Even global e-commerce behemoth Amazon is offering a sale during the same time period (May 13 to may 16).