Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Now, get Rs 5,000 discount on flight ticket booking

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale:



Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Apart from electronics, apparels, mobile phones and other items, customers can also get huge discount on flight tickets in the latest sale offer by Flipkart. A discount of Rs 5,000 is available on domestic flight tickets and the tickets can be booked on Flipkart’s travel platform. The tickets can be booked on Flipkart’s Android app. The sale offer is being powered by MakeMyTrip on the e-retailer’s site.

The discount can only be availed if booking is done using credit or debit cards, net banking and corporate or commercial cards. The customers will get a discount of Rs 350 for transaction of up to Rs 4,000. For transaction amount in the range of Rs 4,001 to Rs 8,000, customers can get a discount of Rs 700. If a customer makes a transaction of Rs 8,001 to Rs 12,500, he can avail an instant discount of Rs 1,200. Similarly, for transaction in the range of Rs 12,501 to Rs 20,000, Rs 20,001 to Rs 35,000, Rs 35,000 to Rs 50,000 and Rs 50,000 and above, customers can receive a discount of Rs 1,700, Rs 2,500, Rs 3,500 and Rs 5,000 respectively.

Flipkart is also offering a discount of Rs 25,000 on international flights that are booked using its travel platform run by MakeMyTrip. The offer is valid for Indian residents holding a credit card, debit card and net banking facility. The customers will be able to avail a discount of Rs 500 to Rs 25,000 under this offer that is applicable during the five-day festival sale period.