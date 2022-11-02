Flipkart B2B unit’s FY22 loss rises to Rs 3,404 crore

Flipkart India, the business to business (B2B) arm of the e-commerce giant, saw its losses increase to Rs 3,404 crore in FY22 from Rs 2,445 crore it reported in FY21, regulatory filings sourced from Tofler showed. This comes at a time when its operating revenue rose 19% from FY21 to reach Rs 50,993 crore in FY22.

Flipkart’s total expenses jumped to Rs 54,580 crore in the same period, over 19% higher from Rs 45,794 crore that it spent in FY21. The Walmart-owned company spent Rs 53,879 crore on purchases of stock-in-trade compared with FY21’s Rs 47,629 crore. Meanwhile, employee benefits expense stood at Rs 6,274 crore in FY22, up from Rs 3,850 crore in FY21.

Also read| Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022: Poco X4 Pro 5G, Realme 95G, Moto Edge 30 and other top 5G phone deals worth checking out

Last week Flipkart Internet Private Limited, which operates the marketplace, saw its net loss widen 51% to Rs 4,362 crore in FY22 even as revenues rose 34% year-on-year to Rs 10,477 crore. That resulted in a net loss or Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) loss of Rs 3,925 crore, up from ?2,267 crore in FY21.

Also read| iPhone 13 gets price cut of Rs 10,000 on Flipkart; check new price here

Losses were dragged down by a surge in costs due to rising transportation, advertising, marketing and legal charges. A&P expenses were up over 80% in FY22 to Rs 1,946 crore.