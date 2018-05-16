Flipkart, Amazon sale last day today: Hurry up! iPhone X, Google Pixel 2 still up for grabs

The price of iPhone X 64GB is down to Rs 81,999 from Rs 89,000.

The four-day Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale and Amazon Summer Sale 2018 has entered its last day today. Although a few of the best deals offered by the e-commerce platforms have already been expired or sold out, some other good ones are still in offer. Since the day hasn’t ended yet, customers have time to look into remaining offers. One must cross-check prices on Amazon as well since a similar sale in running on its platform as well. Here are the two offers which may interest most of the customers.

iPhone X

The price of iPhone X 64GB is down to Rs 81,999 from Rs 89,000. One can avail an additional discount of Rs 5,000 on exchange value under this deal. So, a buyer can avail a total discount of a maximum of Rs 20,000 on carrying out exchange of old smartphone. On paying with HDFC card or credit card, one can avail another Rs 1,500 discount off the final price. iPhone X is selling on Amazon at the same price. An exchange offer of up to Rs 19,800 can be availed on the device with a cashback of 10 percent on Amazon Pay. A 10 percent instant discount is available to ICICI credit and debit card holders.

Google Pixel 2

Google Pixel 2 is available at a discount of Rs 18,001 on Flipkart. The gadget can be bought for Rs 42,999. The HDFC customers can get cashback of Rs 8,000 on the smartphone. It’s not flat discount but a combination of offers. It also includes an exchange offer that provides for an additional discount of a maximum of Rs 15,000. A cashback of Rs 8,000 can availed on using HDFC Bank debit and credit card. On the other hand, Google Pixel 2 at selling at Rs 49,990 on Amazon and there is also an exchange offer of Rs 11,205.