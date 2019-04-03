Flipkart, Amazon, Oyo best places to work in India; most employees prefer these new age companies

By: | Published: April 3, 2019 1:29 PM

The list analysed billions of data points generated by LinkedIn's over 610 million members around the world to come up with a blended score used to rank the winners in each geography.

Walmart-owned Flipkart is the most preferred workplace in India, followed by Amazon and Oyo in the second and third places, respectively, according to a list compiled by professional social media network LinkedIn.

Internet companies dominate the top 10 spots in LinkedIn’s fourth edition of the ‘2019 Top Companies’ list for India.

IT giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) made its debut at the seventh place, new entrants and homegrown internet and consumer services companies Swiggy and Zomato were ranked sixth and eighth, respectively.

Uber, another new entrant, took the fifth spot, while, One97 Communications was at the fourth rank and Oil and Energy conglomerate Reliance Industries was at the 10th place.

Others on the list include consulting firm Boston Consulting Group (BCG) at 13th, Yes Bank (14), IBM (15), Daimler AG (16), Freshworks (17), Accenture (18), Ola (19), ICICI Bank (20), PwC India (21), KPMG India (22), Larsen & Toubro (23), Oracle (24), and Qualcomm (25).

“This year, half the companies are new entrants on the list, including IT giants such as TCS and IBM that showcase the changing job and hiring landscape,” said LinkedIn India Managing Editor Adith Charlie.

Charlie further said that “the presence of more blue chip Indian companies such as Larsen & Toubro and Reliance Industries, among others emphasises the fact that these large firms are getting better at attracting millennials employees”.

The report further noted that majority of companies on the list made maximum new hiring for engineering jobs followed by operations and business development.

LinkedIn ranked the companies based on four criteria — interest in the company, engagement with employees, job demand and employee retention.

