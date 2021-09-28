  • MORE MARKET STATS

Flight crew, air traffic controllers to be tested for drugs from Jan 31 next year: DGCA

By: |
September 28, 2021 3:48 PM

Airlines and air navigation service providers will have to carry out random drug-testing of at least 10 per cent of the flight crew members and air traffic controllers employed by them every year

Flight crew members, traffic controllers, random drug-testing, psychoactive substances, cannabis and cocaine, aviation regulator DGCA,Whenever an aviation personnel is found positive in a drug test, the DGCA has to be informed within 24 hours. (PTI Image)

Flight crew members and air traffic controllers will be tested by their employers for psychoactive substances such as cannabis and cocaine from January 31 next year, according to rules issued by aviation regulator DGCA. “The worldwide spread of use of psychoactive substances, their general availability and the ever-increasing number of addicted users is a serious concern to aviation safety,” the rules, which were issued on Monday, mentioned.

Airlines and air navigation service providers will have to carry out random drug-testing of at least 10 per cent of the flight crew members and air traffic controllers employed by them every year, according to the rules issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Related News

The rules mentioned that commercial aircraft operators, maintenance and repair organisations, flying training organisations and air navigation service providers will have to carry out drug tests before employing any person or admitting a trainee pilot.
These organisations will also have to test all those aviation personnel — at the first available opportunity — who have refused a drug test to a foreign regulator during flight operations to that country, the rules said.

All aforementioned aviation workers will be tested for the following psychoactive substances — amphetamine, cannabis, cocaine, opiates, barbiturates and benzodiazepine.

Whenever an aviation personnel is found positive in a drug test, the DGCA has to be informed within 24 hours.
Companies in the aviation sector should encourage their employees for self-declaration regarding use of psychoactive substances, the rules mentioned.

“Such employees shall be subjected to rehabilitation process by the organisation before return to active duty. Number of such cases shall be reported to DGCA on a six-month basis,” the rules said.

In case the report of a drug test is “non-negative”, the employee will be immediately removed from duty till a confirmatory report is received, the rules mentioned. If the confirmatory test — which is being done for the first time — is also positive, then the employee will be referred to a de-addiction centre by the organisation for a de-addiction-and-rehabilitation programme.

“Such an employee shall return to active duties after again having undergone the tests for the consumption of the psychoactive substance with a negative test report. In addition, fitness certificate by the medical in-charge of the concerned organisation shall be required,” the rules stated.

If a personnel is found positive in a drug test for the second time during work, his or her licence will be suspended for three years and it will be cancelled if a personnel tests positive for a third time.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Flight crew air traffic controllers to be tested for drugs from Jan 31 next year DGCA
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1With WhatsApp, even smallest enterprise can provide world-class digital experience: Abhijit Bose
2Only manufaturing firms registered in India to be eligible under Rs 10,683-cr PLI scheme for textiles sector
3Higher mobility scores in Hyderabad, Pune drives business resumption activity index to new high