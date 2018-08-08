Flat 80% discount! Myntra Right to Fashion Sale is here – Check all offer related details here

Myntra (Reuters)

Myntra will be hosting its ‘Right to Fashion’ sale ahead of the 72nd Independence Day. The deal will kick off on August 9. The e-retailer is offering massive discounts on apparels. Some of the big brand names which are up grabs are Adidas, United Color of Benetton, US Polo, and Jack & Jones. There is also a ‘Half Price Store’ which is offering flat discount of 80%, 70%, and 60%.

There is also an extra discount of 5% on Rs 1799 with code ‘ID5’, 10% on Rs 2499 with code ‘ID10’ and 15% on Rs 3499 with code ‘ID15’. Myntra is also offering 10% instant discount for Axis Bank credit and debit cardholders. There is also a 10% discount if the customer chooses to pay via MobiKwik.

In category wise offers, women western wear has an offer of 40-80%. The men western wear also has the same discount. In the sports category, users will have off from 30-70%. In the footwear section, both men’s and women’s footwear category has an off of 50-80%.

Myntra is also giving up to 80% off on ‘headrables’ which include earphones and headphones. If you are looking for some ethnic wear, it is your chance to get one as the e-commerce company is giving 40-80% off on both men’s and women’s ethnic wear.

Meanwhile, Amazon and Flipkart will also be hosting sale on their respective platforms ahead of Independence Day. Flipkart will be hosting ‘The Big Freedom Sale’ from August 10 to 12 while Amazon will be hosting its ‘The Freedom Sale’ from August 9 to 12. The two e-commerce giants are offering massive discounts on mobiles, electronics, apparels and gadgets.