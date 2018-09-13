Five Situations where Insourcing Trumps Outsourcing

Cultivating leadership talent in any company has always been a very tough task.

Near-shore sourcing and insourcing have been the growth riders for the past few years with increased cultural affinity and need for growing technical skills in the various sought after areas. The trick is however to take the correct decision and determine when insourcing will be the correct path and direction. We can however talk about the most probable situations wherein insourcing condition would be of the best use in any company across sectors.

When the need of organizational flexibility is paramount

Outsourcing has at various occasions led to unwieldy processes. In case of outsourcing, the company’s ability to change the process to the changing demands and needs have reduced to quite an extent. This is because outsourcing leads to reduced control and understanding of the processes. Insourcing, on the other hand, allows for the option of being flexible with the processes and changing them as per need and requirement.

Creation of brand value and reputation is paramount

It has been proven from experience that people/consumers tend to gravitate towards organizations which are able to create local jobs and work towards the economy of the local areas. This is essentially marketing the goodwill and reputation of the organization which goes a long way in improving the revenue and creating long term benefits for the organization.

When intellectual property is at stake

Intellectual property development is something, which organizations cannot risk at all. It needs to be under complete control of the organization. While outsourcing might necessarily create loopholes and risk factors in the operations, and may lead to data leakage and security threats; insourcing might be the only option to tackle such situations. If a company can win in the marketplace with anything that is unique to the company, insourcing is the way to go.

Several verticals and departments need to work coherently

In organizations where several departments need to work in coherence at all the times exchanging information, data and sharing resources, it is more or less impossible to outsource any of the departments. The best option is to insource all the operations in-house and creates pipelines, which can provide products and services at the most effective rate. Insourcing will make sure that there is no communication breakage and loss of information and data while there is information exchange between the departments.

Creating leadership bench strength

Cultivating leadership talent in any company has always been a very tough task. This is by far the most obvious situation wherein all the positions will culminate into leaders must essentially be inculcated in-house. These include team leads and operation heads and other such C-suite positions which need to be in power and control.

By Sumit Peer, Founder and CEO of Aurlieus