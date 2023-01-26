Five AI-based virtual fitness trends to watch in 2023

AI has permeated every sphere of life. From entertainment to work, artificial intelligence is being leveraged to magnify the final output. The health and fitness industry, too, is gradually embracing the AI culture. As a result, the advent of AI is revolutionising the fitness industry in more ways than you can imagine, signifying a strong collaboration between the two in the long run. Let’s delve deeper into the AI-based fitness trends that will be ruling 2023.

Virtual reality workout sessions

Even a few years back, virtual reality or VR was associated with just gaming and the entertainment sector. Who would have imagined that virtual reality would soon make its way into the health and fitness industry as well? After the pandemic, the entire world realised that online connectivity could work at multiple levels, making life easier. Like online education, virtual reality workout sessions have become the new normal of contemporary life. Fitness enthusiasts who are not willing to commute to any brick-and-mortar place to burn calories can easily save time and energy by opting for VR-based fitness training sessions. As a result, the fitness sector is gearing up to introduce multiple apps that enable users to access workout programs through VR headsets. The best part is the touch of gamification that will enhance your fitness journey and take it to the next level.

Smart wearables

Smart wearables like fitness tracking wristbands, smartwatches etc., have already become part and parcel of modern life. People have chosen to become health-conscious, especially after the havoc created by the pandemic. Gen Z and millennials, especially, are showing extra enthusiasm to get fitter. And this is where smart wearables tapped into the opportunity and catered to the demands of fitness enthusiasts. SPO2 level, heart rate monitoring and ECG scanning are some significant features introduced into the smart wearables world. In 2023, artificial intelligence is expected to make these wearables more “smart” by making the sensors more flexible and powerful.

Home gyms

From dynamic home theatre to interactive home gyms, the shift itself testifies to people’s enthusiasm for improved health and fitness. Home gym equipment is now a thing of the past. Rather, in 2023, you will witness “smart” home gyms. In other words, we can say that AI will now enable users to access the connected versions of high-end gym equipment such as treadmills, exercise bikes and so on. Users will have to subscribe to the services and buy certain equipment in order to participate in live fitness classes. AI will also help users to engage in live interactions during fitness sessions.

Fitness apps

2023 is going to be the year for fitness apps, where more and more fitness enthusiasts are expected to join these online platforms to stay fit while staying at home. The ease and level of comfort involved encourage users to leverage these fitness apps. Also, these AI-based fitness apps seem more pocket-friendly than the hefty gym membership fees. They are powered by artificial intelligence so that users can access state-of-the-art features. The ability to train at home under the guidance of trained fitness experts and get real-time performance feedback makes these fitness apps incredibly popular among users.

Apps dedicated to mental and emotional well being

Covid has yet again drawn attention to our mental health, and people have finally started working to improve their mental and emotional well-being. Burnouts at the workplace, depression, anxiety, and panic attacks are just a few conditions that we must consider as the tip of the iceberg. If proper care is not taken, our mental health can easily go for a toss, given our hectic and cold lifestyle. To cope with the issues of deteriorating mental health conditions, AI is being put to use. Artificial intelligence offers tech-driven solutions to help people take care of their mental health. This is done through different apps which encourage users to embrace a stress-free and mindful lifestyle.

Wrapping up

The contemporary world is completely tech-driven and people need tech-centric solutions to cater to their modern problems. That’s why the health sector is relying on AI in 2023 to offer relevant solutions to users and bring in novel changes in the fitness landscape.