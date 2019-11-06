FITE moves labour commissioner against job cut move by Cognizant

The memorandum alleged that “Cognizant was not able to find the right opportunities for the affected or impacted employees because of unrealistic internal policies.”

All India Forum for IT Employees (FITE), the IT employees’ union, has moved the labour commissioner in Chennai to bring the US-based IT major Cognizant to discussion table to explain company’s plan to reduce the head count. The IT major had in last week said that it planned to cut around 12,000 jobs.

FITE, which supports those who were sacked by the IT firms, approached the labour commissioner on Tuesday and submitted a memorandum alleging that company’s decision was illegal. The forum urged the commissioner to take action against the company’s move to retrench the employees while asking the comissioner to call for a tri-partite dialogue.

Pointing out that the company’s revenue growth was higher by around Rs 800 crore during the third quarter compared to the second quarter, the forum said in the memorandum that it does not see any concrete reason for this mass lay-off announcement by the company. Cognizant has significant workforce in India.

The forum said that the associates were forced to resign from the job immediately, failing which the HR department will issue immediate termination letter over e-mail. The memorandum alleged that “Cognizant was not able to find the right opportunities for the affected or impacted employees because of unrealistic internal policies.”

The forum said that it would continue to work on the legal grounds and fight against illegal layoff in any form and called the state and central governments to stop the alleged mass job cuts immediately. Meanwhile, it has also urged the government to constitute state-level committee for IT employees including the labour department, company representatives and the employees’ representative forums like FITE in all states, similar to Maharastra, to discuss the employees issues and enact appropriate measures to resolve them.

While calling for job security to be ensured for the IT/ITeS employees, the forum said illegal terminations, forced resignations or involuntary attrition were against the job protection given by the Indian labour laws. Those illegal practices have to be stopped immediately. The forum also want reason for every terminations should be justified and notified to the state labour commissioner.