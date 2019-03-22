Fitch assigns investment grade rating to NTPC’s proposed notes

By: | Published: March 22, 2019 4:24 PM

The NTPC's ratings benefit from the company's dominant market position in the country's power-generation industry and regulated business model, which provides cash flow certainty.

Fitch Ratings Friday said that it has assigned BBB-(EXP), an investment grade rating, to NTPC’s proposed senior unsecured notes.

The proposed notes are to be issued out of the company’s USD 6 billion medium-term note programme and are rated at the same level as the NTPC’s senior unsecured rating, as they will constitute its direct, unconditional, unsubordinated and unsecured obligations, a Fitch Ratings statement said.

According to the statement, the final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.

The NTPC’s Issuer Default Rating reflects its standalone credit profile of ‘BBB-‘. Fitch will rate the company using a top-down approach based on a strong likelihood of state support if the company’s standalone profile weakens but stays within three notches of the Indian sovereign rating (BBB-/Stable) under the agency’s government-related entities (GRE) rating criteria, it added.

READ ALSO: Low prices of CNG, piped natural gas may keep margins robust; but watch for this risk

The NTPC’s ratings benefit from the company’s dominant market position in the country’s power-generation industry and regulated business model, which provides cash flow certainty.

The company has managed its counter-party risk well, with 100 per cent collection efficiency for the past 15 years despite the weak financial position of many of its customers. The NTPC’s high capex requirements are likely to lead to negative free cash flow over the next few years, the statement said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Fitch assigns investment grade rating to NTPC’s proposed notes
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition