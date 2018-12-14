FISME-Amazon agreement to give fillip to small vendors

The announcement comes amid reports that small retailers selling on Amazon and Flipkart have sought intervention of the Prime Minister’s Office to protect them against unfair business practices.

Amazon India on Thursday inked an agreement with the Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises (FISME) that will give small vendors an access to the e-commerce major’s marketplace, facilitating sale of their products in India and abroad.

“Through the collaboration, MSMEs will get access to experts from Amazon, FISME and various service providers to help them understand the procedures and requirements related to areas, such as logistics, cataloguing, imaging, taxation, and will guide them through the entire process of selling through the e-commerce marketplace route,” Amazon said.

A mere 0.5% of India’s 55 million MSMEs cater to export market as a host of issues ranging from a smaller scale of operation to infrastructure constraints limit scope, said Anil Bhardwaj, secretary general, FISME.

Gopal Pillai, director & general manager, seller services at Amazon India, said e-commerce brings to table the benefit of ‘low entry barrier’. “Through our partnership, we will work closely with FISME to develop innovative business models that will help MSMEs to accelerate their growth further by leveraging opportunities in the e-commerce sector,” Pillai said.

The announcement comes at a time amid reports that small retailers selling on Amazon and Flipkart have sought intervention of the Prime Minister’s Office to protect them against unfair business practices.

Also read: Amazon seeks to bring small businesses in e-commerce market; to educate MSMEs on online selling

To support small businesses, Amazon India’s Small Business Day on Sunday will showcase work of artisans, women entrepreneurs, emerging brands and innovators.