Firstsource Solutions buys PatientMatters for $13 million

Sanjiv Goenka, RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group chairman, said the acquisition magnifies Firstsource’s strong patient-centric revenue management capabilities and creates adjacent areas for growth. (Representative image)

Firstsource Solutions,a global BPM services provider, has acquired PatientMatters, a Florida-based healthcare revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions provider, for $13 million in an all-cash deal.

“Firstsource Solutions USA, LLC, USA, a wholly owned subsidiary of MedAssist Holding, LLC, a step-down subsidiary of the company, has entered into membership interest purchase agreement to acquire 100% stake in PatientMatters, LLC, a leading RCM solutions provider with focus on US healthcare providers (hospitals),” the company said in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday.

Firstsource, an RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group firm, said PatientMatters unifies disparate registration, bill estimation and financial services with intelligent workflows. Sanjiv Goenka, RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group chairman, said the acquisition magnifies Firstsource’s strong patient-centric revenue management capabilities and creates adjacent areas for growth. “The integrated brand strategy will create a seamless organisation with unparalleled service capabilities and geographic reach,” Vipul Khanna, MD and CEO, Firstsource, said.