First post-Covid physical fair may catalyse $1-bn biz

Traders will witness the country’s first physical international exhibition in the post-Covid era on March 20, when a two-day mega food and beverages fair takes place in Greater Noida. It’s expected to catalyse on-spot business worth $1 billion, according to its organiser.

The Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI), which is backed by the commerce ministry, has said it will organise the fourth edition of “IndusFood”, in which over 400 large Indian exporters of food and beverages products will get to conduct business with more than 700 global buyers. These buyers, who represent over 50 countries, are “pre-invited and pre-screened” in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

TPCI chairman Mohit Singla termed it a defining moment when domestic exports will get a physical platform to trade with the world after the Covid-19 outbreak. The spread of the pandemic and the consequent lockdown have disrupted supplies, battered demand and wrought havoc on Indian trade this fiscal. Against this backdrop, a physical fair is expected to boost sentiments, apart from anchoring trade opportunities.

Established supermarket chains such as Carrefour (France), X-5 Retail (Russia), West Zone (UAE) and Rewe and Lidl (Germany), apart from prominent West-Asian chains, including Nesto, Grand Hypermarket, LuLu, Savings and Al-Safeer Hypermarket will participate.

The fair will showcase thematic participation organised by industry and MSME departments of states and Union Territories, including Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Haryana and Tamil Nadu, according to a TPCI statement. Similarly, representatives from government institutions, such as FSSAI, APEDA, NAFED, Spice Board, Coffee Board and Tea Board, would also participate in the exhibition.

Large business delegations from African countries, the EU, west-Asian nations, Bangladesh, Belarus, Nepal, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkey, UAE, Uzbekistan, the UK and the US are expected to participate as well.