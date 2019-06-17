First pilot floating solar plant to be completed in next 2-3 months: Vedanta

By: |
Published: June 17, 2019 6:10:48 PM

Vikram Solar, module manufacturer and rooftop solar and EPC solutions provider, had earlier in the year announced that it bagged the project order for a 1-MW floating solar plant for Hindustan Zinc Ltd, a Vedanta Group firm.

Vedanta, solar plant, floating solar plant, Hindustan Zinc, industry newsVedanta Ltd in the investor brief said Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd (TSPL), its wholly-owned arm, has achieved record plant availability of 97 per cent in April. (Reuters)

Vedanta Monday said its first pilot floating solar plant will be completed in the next two to three months. In an investor brief, the company said it is focussing on renewable energy and its group firm Hindustan Zinc plans its “first pilot floating solar to be completed in next 2-3 months”. Vikram Solar, module manufacturer and rooftop solar and EPC solutions provider, had earlier in the year announced that it bagged the project order for a 1-MW floating solar plant for Hindustan Zinc Ltd, a Vedanta Group firm.

The plant will be located at Ghosunda Dam, near Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, it said. The floating plant, Vikram Solar said, will contribute to saving water evaporation loss, thus resulting in conservation of water, reduce the development of algae, maintaining cleanliness of the water and will obviously save land space. The solar plant is expected to have an energy yield of 1,993 MWh a year and will be able to power 1,400 houses a year. Vedanta Ltd in the investor brief said Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd (TSPL), its wholly-owned arm, has achieved record plant availability of 97 per cent in April.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. First pilot floating solar plant to be completed in next 2-3 months: Vedanta
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop