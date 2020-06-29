Firms must focus on employee wellbeing: ICC, UNICEF webinar on business challenges amid coronavirus

International Chamber of Commerce India (ICC India) and UNICEF recently hosted a webinar on how businesses must continue amid a pandemic and tide over the coronavirus crisis. (Reuters photo)

International Chamber of Commerce India (ICC India) and UNICEF recently hosted a webinar on how businesses must continue amid a pandemic and tide over the coronavirus crisis. Among the major agenda of the webinar was to discuss the challenges of working remotely, how organisations must reinvent processes and policies and solutions that might help companies become agile, and creative. UNICEF India in partnership with ICC India hosted this webinar on 25 June 2020. Leaders from industry and UNICEF India representatives including Jawahar Vadivelu, Chairman Cameo Corporate Services; Anuradha Razdan, Executive Director, HR HUL & VP, Unilever South Asia; Samit Deb, Chief Human Resources Officer, Bharti Airtel; Imran Khan, Executive Director, ICC India; and Yasmin Ali Haque, UNICEF representative India, were at the session.

Many businesses have now taken to digitalisation which is a must for companies to survive as not only work but customers have also gone online. However, digitalisation is not the only thing that companies need to do, and they must also ensure employees’ well being amid these dire times. “In these uncertain times for businesses to be effective, organisations need to focus on the employee well-being. In addition to having to digitize workplaces, organizations are having to juggle between maintaining key values and managing legalities and deadlines, Imran Khan, ED, ICC India said in a statement. Employees are also faced with certain challenges while working from. This includes balancing family, personal and work demands. To help employees amid the pandemic, the organisations must have empathetic leadership, and ensure a healthy work environment. Further, family friendly policies are also important to building a new future of work, Yasmin Ali Haque, UNICEF Representative in India, said.

Many businesses have started to feel the heat of the ongoing pandemic as revenues have dried up for many sectors amid a nationwide lockdown which was imposed on 24 March 2020. This has not only led to salary cuts but also to lay offs in many sectors such as startups, tourism, hospitality and aviation.