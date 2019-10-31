Firms bank on Commvault to leverage unstructured data sans security breaches

Indian companies have often been thoughtful and diligent when it came to implementing cloud solutions. — Huzefa Motiwala, senior director, sales engineering, APAC, Commvault

At a time when government agencies are generating enormous amount of data, the data backup and management firm Commvault can count major ones among its clients, as organisations look to leverage its unstructured data without compromising on security, Huzefa Motiwala, senior director of sales engineering, APAC at Commvault told FE. Motiwala added that most such firms sign a binding non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) with service providers, which prevents him from naming them.

With indirect tax administration moving entirely on the IT platform in India with the advent of Goods and Services Tax (GST) in 2017, and a similar push for direct tax, the government is now sitting on a pile of ever expanding data. However, it’s still in the early stages of leveraging data meaningfully to spot and curb tax evasion. This data is being used in conjunction with information available to the government.

Earlier this month, Commvault launched Metallic—a software as a service (Saas) solution—at its annual conference in Denver, Colorado. The subscription-based software will provide a data management solution in the ecosystem where more software products are moving from on-premise to a cloud-based model.

Although Metallic would only be available in US for the time being, Motiwala said that with the data protection bill well underway in India, Metallic’s capabilities of protecting individual user information within Office 365 would be just the level of protection and governance that will make it attractive to businesses.

Globally, data is being generated and created in “petabytes” (one million gigabytes) every day. Of this, unstructured data comprises about 80%, which is becoming a critical blind spot, notoriously difficult to control for organisations—public and private, experts said. The management of this unstructured data is what’s proving to be an immense challenge. As per IDC’s reports, India’s external storage market witnessed a growth of 16.4% year-on-year (YoY). Even though Indian businesses have been more circumspect in jumping to the cloud-storage bandwagon, Motiwala saw it as a pragmatic approach that has saved many businesses from the dilemma being faced by other more eager firms.

“As soon as the cloud bubble hit the market, organisations in other parts of the world have been quick to jump on the cloud wagon, without putting much thought into their data strategy – only to regret it later. However, Indian companies have often been thoughtful and diligent when it came to implementing cloud solutions,” Motiwala said.

He added that while cloud offers myriad benefits, such as scalable storage, improved collaboration, increased productivity and reduction in costs in the long run, the Indian organisations have been cognizant of the fact that moving the entire data onto cloud without a strategy in place can do more harm than good.

The other challenge facing global and domestic companies in India is that of data localisation—which requires them to store sensitive data within the country. “On one hand, the critical “data” is the most common target for data thieves, but on other, it is also the basis for beneficial information availability, data compliance and public interest projects. Hence, organisations have to adopt best practices which can simplify the process of managing sensitive data at a massive scale,” Motiwala said.

While the recently acquired Hedvig would provide customers management capability in integrated primary and secondary data landscapes, the upgraded ‘Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery’ will simplify recovery readiness.

