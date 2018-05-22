Firm plans EV charging stations within 4 km driving distance in Bengaluru

Electric vehicles will be protected from undervoltage, overvoltage and overcurrent. With an IP55-rated body, it is safe to use in any weather.

As part of its plan for a smooth entry into electric two-wheeler segment, Hero MotoCorp and Flipkart-backed Ather Energy on Monday announced the launch of their charging infrastructure for electric vehicles (EVs), AtherGrid, in Bengaluru.

The company, known for its proposed electric scooter S340, has begun installations of the intelligent and connected charging stations across Bengaluru and nearly 30 charging points will be set up by the end of May.

By the end of this year, 60 charging points will be available. With this, there will be a charging station within 4-km driving distance from any point in the city. This is the largest charging infrastructure effort in an Indian city.

Ather’s points have been designed and manufactured in India, keeping in mind the needs of the domestic power grid. Safety features ensure that electricity is drawn only when connected to a vehicle and protects vehicles from overcharging with auto power cut off. Electric vehicles will be protected from undervoltage, overvoltage and overcurrent. With an IP55-rated body, it is safe to use in any weather.

Installed at malls, cafes, restaurants, tech parks, multiplexes and gyms, they have been selected to cater to both four-wheelers and two-wheelers. For this, Ather has partnered with host locations which have installed points pro-bono at their premises to offer a convenient experience for all EV owners in the city.

To improve EV ownership experience and increase adoption, AtherGrid and its accompanying app will be offered for free for the next 6 months to all electric vehicle owners. Using cloud connectivity, consumers can find the nearest point and navigate to the charging location using the app.