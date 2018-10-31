Firecracker ban: Why CAIT is unhappy with Supreme Court’s green cracker order

The Supreme Court Wednesday refused to change its order on fireworks that only permits ‘green crackers’ to be sold in Delhi-NCR during Diwali.

Expressing displeasure on Supreme Court’s order banning firecrackers, traders body CAIT has asked the apex court to reconsider its decision in view of livelihood of lakhs of shopkeepers. As there is no clear definition of green crackers, the traders must be given time to adjust to the order, CAIT said.

“CAIT express deep regrets for order of Supreme Court allowing only Green Crackers on this Diwali. Green Crackers are not available and stocks of traditional Crackers amounting to about Rs 500 crore as per an estimate is piled up in Delhi NCR. What will happen to such stock. It’s a question of yearly earning of lakhs of people dependent upon Crackers business which is a seasonal business. We urge Supreme Court to reconsider its decision and enforce green Crackers from next year and allow sale of traditional Crackers this time in view of livelihood of lakhs of people,” said Praveen Khandelwal of CAIT.

Also read: Share market HIGHLIGHTS: Strong rebound on D-Street! Sensex ends 550 pts up, Nifty at 10,387; HDFC up 6%

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court Wednesday refused to change its order on fireworks that only permits ‘green crackers’ to be sold in Delhi-NCR during Diwali. The apex court also imposed a ban on the sale of already manufactured firecrackers that are polluting. The court said they can be sold in other parts of India.

The direction from the Supreme Court came after manufacturers of firecrackers appealed for strict regulation, instead of an absolute ban. In their defense, the manufacturers said that the fireworks weren’t to blame for the rise in air pollution and there were other factors, like wind and temperature, which also contributed to it.