Fire at Numaligarh Refinery unit brought under control

A fire that broke out at Numaligarh Refinery’s (NRL) hydrocracker unit on Monday night was brought under control with no reports of injury, the Assam-based company, a subsidiary of state-run Oil India (OIL), said.

The nearby hydrogen unit has been shut down as a precautionary measure and a probe has been initiated to ascertain the reason behind the fire, an NRL spokesperson said, adding the company is assessing the damage. The fire broke out in vessel number VV-04 in the hydrocracker unit at about 7:20 pm on Monday. The vessel is a cold high-pressure separator. The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes, the official said.

“An external investigation committee is being constituted to investigate the root cause of the incident and to ascertain the quantum of impact,” the company said. NRL recorded the highest ever crude throughput of 3.1 MMT in FY23.

People were still working to ascertain the cause and prevent any eventuality on Tuesday. NRL carries out mandatory maintenance shutdown every four years and was gradually restarting operations since May 15. “It went into a shutdown on March 24 for two months, after the last one in 2019. We began restarting the operations unit-wise and in stabilisation mode. The unit that caught fire was on stabilisation mode for the last 4-5 days,” he said.