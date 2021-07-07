Gujarat zinc plant protest violence: FIR against 200 ‘unknown’ people

According to a senior police official more than 120 teargas shells were lobbed by cops to disburse the mob.

Hindustan Zinc is facing the ire of locals in Gujarat for its upcoming Rs 10,000-crore zinc smelter complex at Dosawada industrial estate in Tapi district.

Police had to lodge an FIR against 200 ‘unknown’ people late on Monday night following violent protests during the public hearing of HZL’s proposed 300 kilo tonne per annum (KTPA) greenfield zinc smelter plant, touted as the world’s biggest zinc smelter complex.

As part of the statutory requirement, Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) had conducted a public hearing for 91 villages located in the radius of 10 km from the proposed plant site.

During the hearing, a large group of locals started opposing the proceedings and pelted stones on the officials. According to a senior police official more than 120 teargas shells were lobbed by cops to disburse the mob.