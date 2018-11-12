Fintech start-up: RevFin secures seed funding from a group of angel investors

Published: November 12, 2018 1:49 AM

The fintech start-up is looking to build a lending book of `500 crore in the next five years through aggressive market expansion across India.

startup, start up industry, revfinRevFin, a digital lending company, will provide loans through its own NBFC to the underserved segments of the society

Delhi-based instant lending start-up RevFin has raised an undisclosed amount in a seed funding round from a group of angel investors. The investment was led by UK-based businessperson Harash Jain (CEO, Litejoy International ), Anil K Goyal (founder, Anil K Goyal and Associates), Anil Lanba (senior technology executive, EVP Pyramid Consulting) and Krishan B Singh (investor based in New York).

RevFin, a digital lending company, will provide loans through its own NBFC to the underserved segments of the society. Its advanced lending platform will underwrite and disburse loans digitally through Android and iOS apps. RevFin is the brainchild of ex-HSBC banker and IIT Kharagpur alumnus, Sameer Aggarwal. His vision is to create a lending platform that is agnostic of language, literacy, geography, and culture. Once the platform has been proven successful, the start-up will use it to rapidly scale the lending book in India while leveraging the platform in other geographies.

RevFin plans to use the funds to launch its services in the Indian market, improve its technology infrastructure and enhance its distribution. The start-up plans to tap the lending market which has traditionally been the domain of banking institutions.

Talking about the investment and the support of the angel investors, Sameer Aggarwal, founder & CEO, RevFin said, “Our vision is to create a lending platform that is agnostic of language, literacy, geography, and culture and through this seed funding round, we are looking forward to launching our services all over India. People residing in tier 2 and tier 3 cities are our core target group.”

He added: “We are happy to receive the initial support, which is essential to fuel our growth. We hope that we can contribute to solving the problem of financial inclusion among all strata of the Indian society through our innovative solution.”

RevFin will offer two types of products—personal loan, and revloan, a credit line for any emergencies. It is looking to build a lending book of `500 crore in the next five years through an aggressive market expansion strategy across India.

