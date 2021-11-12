Finolex Cables expands consumer durable portfolio

The company first diversified into LED lighting and modular switches and subsequently forayed into other segments.

Finolex Cables has expanded its consumer durable portfolio with an entry into the room heaters segment. Deepak Chhabria, executive chairman, Finolex Cables, said they were encouraged by the customer response to their consumer durable products and were looking at expanding the portfolio.

Wires and cables account for nearly 90% of the Finolex business. Finolex has been looking at building upon its success in the cables business and expanding their portfolio in the electrical product segment. The company first diversified into LED lighting and modular switches and subsequently forayed into other segments.

Finolex has till now launched products like electric water heaters, fans, miniature circuit breakers and switches. The company then entered the rigid PVC conduits and fittings business. The room heaters is the latest addition to the portfolio.

Amit Mathur, senior vice president — sales & marketing, Finolex Cables, said the positive response the company received for their water heaters from customers and push from Finolex channel partners led them to get into the room heater segment.