Finmin officials to quiz Infosys on IT e-filing glitches

Earlier, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had also flagged vendor Infosys about the technical difficulties being faced by tax payers.

With technical problems affecting tax payer services even eight days after the launch of new income tax e-filing portal, senior finance ministry officials will be holding an interactive meeting on June 22 with Infosys officials on the glitches.

“Other stakeholders including members from ICAI, auditors, consultants and taxpayers will also be a part of the interaction. The new portal has been fraught with several technical glitches/issues leading to taxpayer inconvenience,” the central board of direct taxes said in a statement.

Written representations on the problems/difficulties faced in the portal have also been invited from the stakeholders. Representatives from Infosys team will be present to answer queries, clarify issues and receive inputs on the working of the portal, to remove glitches and sort out issues faced by the taxpayers, it said.

On Monday, the income tax department relaxed norms to allow submission of income tax compliance forms 15CA/15B in manual format to the authorised dealers till June 30 for any remittances to non-residents.

“In view of the difficulties reported by taxpayers in electronic filing of income tax forms 15CA/15CB on the portal www.incometax.gov.in, it has been decided that taxpayers can submit the aforesaid forms in manual format to the authorised dealers till June 30th, 2021. Authorised dealers are advised to accept such forms till June 30th, 2021 for the purpose of foreign remittances. A facility will be provided on the new e-filing portal to upload these forms at a later date for the purpose of generation of the Document Identification Number,” the CBDT had said in a statement.

Earlier, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had also flagged vendor Infosys about the technical difficulties being faced by tax payers.

Users of the new income tax e-filing portal has been complaining of difficulties in accessing various services since the website was launched on June 7. The much touted new user friendly e-filing portal was aimed at easing service delivery from immediate processing of income tax returns (ITRs) to issue quick refunds to taxpayers.