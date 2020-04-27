Finaureus Technologies: Leveraging modern tech for sound investments

UR Bhat, co-founder, Finaureus

Finaureus Technologies has been founded by investment industry stalwarts UR Bhat (Dalton Capital/JP Morgan), Arindam Ghosh (former CEO of Mirae Asset, Fidelity) along with a group of technology, investment and data science entrepreneurs. This Pune-based fintech company’s product range includes automated investment products which combines big data analytics, AI and ML with deep insights into investment services to offer disruptive and innovative end-to-end solutions for B2B & B2C segments, across all prominent asset classes.

Recently, Finaureus launched AlphaNiti, an online investment advisory platform under a joint venture partnership with US-based Validea. The joint venture aims to progressively bring Validea’s Active Equity and ETF US-centric systematic models as well as Finaureus’s own proprietory quant based strategies to Indian investors.

AlphaNiti is a unique digital platform which provides the investors the option to invest in both the US market (dollar denominated products) as well as Indian market.

UR Bhat, co-founder, Finaureus, said, “The product AlphaNiti is a step in the right direction and an endeavour to support the Digital India initiatives. The investment advisory platform has a tremendous potential to serve our young and vibrant country through smarter, faster and cost efficient ways.”

Through AlphaNiti, the investment advisory division of Finaureus plans to introduce an extensive range of proprietary investment strategies for all prominent asset classes, with initial focus on equity and mutual funds. These diverse range of strategies would not only strive to render high quality investment advice by creating automated intelligent portfolio strategies based on individuals’ risk profile but also facilitate periodic and programmed rebalancing thereby endeavouring to maximise alpha at all times. AlphaNiti offers an integrated technology-led approach with the investor as the biggest beneficiary as he can take investment decisions from a range of US and Indian portfolio strategies and also carry out risk profiling, KYC and execution in a seamless manner as online investment goes mainstream.

Globally, the digital revolution has been transforming the investment and wealth management landscape led by technology and Big Data. This paradigm shift from the offline models to online, low cost models will increase penetration and drive scale, achieve consistency in quality of advice and significant efficiency in delivery mechanisms.