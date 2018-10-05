Final decision on Air India special package in 10 days

Last month Air India had put for reauction properties worth Rs 350 crore across major cities.

A special package for national carrier Air India is likely to be finalised in the next 10 days, civil aviation secretary RN Choubey said on Thursday. He added that the revival plan is currently pending the finance ministry’s approval. The package is likely to focus on reducing the debt burden of Air India which stood at Rs 48,447 crore at the end of FY18. The government plans to transfer Air India’s non-core assets into a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to reduce debt liability.

Last month Air India had put for reauction properties worth Rs 350 crore across major cities. With the plan to sell 76% in the airline coming to naught this year, the Centre has no option but to provide additional support to keep the carrier floating. So far this year, the government has provided Rs 1,630 crore, including supplementary provision of Rs 980 crore in August, to Air India compared with the budget estimate of only Rs 650 crore to tide over cash shortage.

Two bank guarantees worth Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000 crore have also been furnished. The government’s Rs 30,231-crore equity infusion under a 10-year turnaround and financial restructuring plan is likely to come to an end two years ahead of its schedule, that is, FY21. AI has received equity infusion of Rs 28,175 crore till date. Its last reported losses, which were for FY17, stood at Rs 5,765 crore.