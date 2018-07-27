Final approval for Vodafone-Idea merger

Once the merger is completed, the companies will remove the overlapping sites which would result in annual savings of around Rs 2,000 crore. (PTI)

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on Thursday cleared the much-awaited $23-billion merger of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular, thus creating the country’s largest telecom operator in terms of revenue and subscribers.

Sources said the DoT has given the final approval. Now, both the operators will have to move to the Registrar of Companies (RoC) for the final leg of formalities, after which the merged entity will be listed as Vodafone Idea Ltd on the stock exchanges.

The nod came after the two companies had paid the Rs 7,268-crore dues earlier this week towards spectrum charges.

Of the Rs 7,268-crore demand raised by the DoT, Rs 3,322 crore is on Idea towards one-time spectrum charge (OTSC) for spectrum held beyond 4.4 Mhz. The balance Rs 3,926 crore, which was raised on Vodafone, pertains to the difference between entry fee and the auction determined price of the start-up spectrum of 4.4 Mhz which needs to be paid in the event any company goes for an M&A.

The merged entity will be the country’s largest telecom operator with total revenues at over Rs 80,000 crore, 437 million customers, 35% subscriber market share and 39% revenue market share.

The combined debt of Vodafone-Idea will stand at Rs 1.07 lakh crore, which according to a Bank of America Merrill Lynch report, would constrain its capex at around `13,000-14,000 crore for the next couple of years. In contrast, the annual capex of Bharti Airtel is at around Rs 24,000 crore.

The merged entity will hold 1850 MHz of spectrum, which will include 1645 Mhz of liberalised spectrum that will be capable of building substantial mobile data capacity, utilising the largest broadband spectrum portfolio with 34 3G carriers and 129 4G carriers.