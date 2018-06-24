FIFA World Cup 2018 impact: From Sony to Samsung, television sales spike

To attract soccer fans, TV makers have launched new large screen size models in the market and have also come out with attractive financing schemes. (Source: Reuters)

As the month-long FIFA World cup moves towards knock out round in Russia, TV makers here in India such as Sony, LG, Samsung, Micromax and Intex are witnessing a spike in sales, with soccer fans buying new sets or upgrading to large screens to have a better feel of live matches. To attract soccer fans, TV makers have launched new large screen size models in the market and have also come out with attractive financing schemes.

As part of their marketing strategies, companies are also investing into 360 degrees football season campaign in June-July, which includes TV commercial, print ad and digital platforms and enhancing shop-front display, conducive to the football sentiment. “There is an impressive sales growth in Kerala, Goa, West Bengal and other metro markets like Delhi-NCR, Bangalore and Mumbai. In certain markets, sales have doubled over last year,” LG Electronics India Business Head-Flat Panel TV, Rishi Tandon, told PTI.

Micromax co-founder Rajesh Agarwal said: “As compared to last year, we have seen a 15 per cent increase in the television sales during the past two months. With the FIFA World Cup 2018 having kicked off, we expect sales to increase by 25 per cent by end of June.” Unlike previous FIFA cup matches, when the euphoria was limited only to select states and metros, this season makers are getting better traction from across the country.

“This year, the rub-off of football fever is being felt across Indian cities unlike earlier when it was restricted to East, North-East, Goa, Kerala and Maharashtra and we have witnessed a spurt of 10-15 per cent in our sales over and above normal CAGR growth in LED TV segment,” said Intex Technologies Director Nidhi Markanday.

Companies like Sony, which also aims to double its television sales vis-a-vis last year in regions such as Kerala, West Bengal, Goa and North East during the football season, has introduced big screen models. “Coinciding with the gaming season, Sony India has introduced its new BRAVIA OLED A8F which is aimed at enhancing customers’ game watching experience to a whole new level,” said Sony India Head of BRAVIA television business Sachin Rai.

Sony India has also announced attractive consumer offers of availing a football or sporty t-shirt with BRAVIA televisions above 81 cm (32), he added. “As part of its marketing strategy, Sony India plans to invest Rs 8 crore from June-July 2018 towards a multi-level football season campaign,” Rai added. Samsung also expects that FIFA months will see 10 to 15 per cent higher spurt in market demand as compared to regular months.

“We have also planned a special promotional campaign – Feel the Game – in which there are a host of attractive offers for consumers,” said Samsung India Consumer Electronics Business General Manager Piyush Kunnapallil.

The companies are wooing the buyers with EMI to upgrade their TV either by switching to higher screen size or replace old conventional CRTVs to new HD or UHD sets. “We have designed special offers for the consumer during this period like attractive EMI offers are available; through which consumers can upgrade to large screen TV’s,” said Tandon.

According to Agarwal: “The fact that we have seen an immense increase in the demand of Smart a High Resolution(UHD) TV depicts that football fans are looking for best of the television viewing experience to catch all the football action live.”