Fidelity International starts hiring fresh talent for new office in Bengaluru

Fidelity International is expanding its presence in India and opened an office in Bengaluru after offices in Gurugram and Mumbai. The new office will bolster Fidelity International’s presence in the country, as well as provide access to a new pool of skilled talent.

The new Fidelity International office will cover 25,000 square feet (2,322 square meters) area and is being designed to seat 700-800 people in a dynamic (hybrid) working set up. The company has started hiring for the new Bengaluru office and will build its local presence over the next year and a half for skills and capabilities across business functions.

It has started welcoming new hires this July and will also appoint a Bengaluru office head soon. It is likely to be an internal hire. India as a location is integral to Fidelity International globally and is home to a range of capabilities such as technology that its clients experience directly or indirectly including operations; research support; client servicing; cyber security; shared services across general counsel, finance and human resources.

Rohit Jetly, Head of Shared Services; Country Head – India, Fidelity International, commented: “We now employ more than 4,500 people here. The new office in Bengaluru reinforces the company’s belief around its strategic presence in the country. We expect to find some amazing talent here, that together with our Gurugram and Mumbai offices, will be crucial for our future skills roadmap.”

Upasna Nischal, HR Head – India, Fidelity International, added: “ I’m excited that through our extended presence in India, we will not only be able to engage with a wider talent pool but will also be able to bring this unique culture to Bengaluru.”