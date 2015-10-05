Festive season looming, Snapdeal, Flipkart, Paytm, ShopClues gear up for online shopping windfall

Ecommerce companies such as Snapdeal, Flipkart, Paytm and ShopClues are expecting this festive season to benefit a number of service providers.

Online marketplaces are trying new tricks, including shipping directly from the merchant if the buyer is in the same city or region as well as short-term tie-ups with regional and intra-city logistics players to offer the customers flexibility and ease.

Online shopping majors such as Snapdeal, Flipkart, Paytm and ShopClues are working on both models, while Amazon recently announced a flex programme with a direct merchant-to-customer shipping option.

Banking on the forthcoming Big Billion day sale, Flipkart has signed a contractual agreement to fulfill last-mile delivery of appliances from the fulfillment centre in the city.

The model is expected to grow, though currently the players are focused on getting the logistics right for this festive season.

In order to meet increased demand for delivery personnel, the regional players have been building capacity through part-time and temporary staffing.