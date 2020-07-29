Fertiliser PSU using coastal shipping to move supplies

Coastal shipping shall also help to ensure regular supplies to farmers in coastal states, the company said in a communication. (Representative image)

Fertilser PSU Fertilisers And Chemicals Travancore Limited (FACT) said on Tuesday that it has started utilising coastal shipping as a new mode of transport to move fertilisers to East and the West Coast, to supplement despatch through rail.

Shipping of fertilisers through sea route shall ease the pressure on movement of fertilizers by rail and road to a great extent, especially in the context of Covid 19 pandemic. Coastal shipping shall also help to ensure regular supplies to farmers in coastal states, the company said in a communication.

A total of 20 containers of Ammonium Sulphate will be despatched to Haldia Port for distribution to the farmers in West Bengal.

The ship “SSL Visakhapatanam” with 560 tonnes of Ammonium Sulphate is expected to sail on 30th July from Cochin Port.